New Beauty Launches You’ll Love

By Sharon Feiereisen

Many of us are looking at our bank account statements, prices at the supermarket – not to mention prices at department stores! – and finding that there’s no choice but to cut back. There’s still one place, however, we can get good bang for our buck and that’s in the beauty space.

Thanks to cutting edge brands like Dr. Dennis Gross you might even be able to trade in some in-office treatments for OTC products. Investing in the right products means feeling and looking our best and maybe even, momentarily, putting the world’s woes away from being top of mind.

Click through our slideshow for a look at some just launched beauty products you’ll love.

  • Dr. Dennis Gross DermInfusions Fill + Repair Serum

    You can always count on Dr. Dennis Gross for potency and his latest launch is no different when it comes to OTC alternatives to injectables.

    $75 at Dr. Dennis Gross

  • Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Eau de Parfum

    The bottle that houses Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Eau de Parfum is as stunning as you'd expect from the iconic retailer, but the juice matches the exterior. The scent opens with fruity blackcurrant, pink pepper and lychee fruit. At the heart of the fragrance is blue rose accord and it finishes with musk and other woody notes for a versatile spring/summer scent.

    $123 at Ulta

  • KP Duty Body Peel Pads!

    Most people focus on peel pads for their face, but don't neglect the body! These just-launched pads feature a high-potency complex of alpha, poly and beta hydroxy acids to deliver a dose of 12 clinical exfoliants, effectively lifting away dry, dull, dead skin cells. Besides working to even skin tone from dead skin, they'll also work to treat unevenness from things like in-growns. 

    $28 at Dermadoctor

  • Butter & Me Sweet Butter Spread Lip Balm Trio

    This trio will leave lips soft and hydrated without any sticky residue. The balms are also made with clean ingredients and eco-friendly packaging.

    $22.50 at Butter & Me

  • Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Electric Sky Eau de Parfum

    This perfect-for-spring scent combines lavender, Palo Santo and cactus flower. It's refreshing enough to fit in just about anywhere, while also boasting solid sillage/projection.

    $125 at Nordstrom

  • Butter & Me Matcha Vanilla Choco Body Scrub

    Made with vegan, all-natural ingredients and zero waste packaging the Choco Body Scrub smells sooo good. Plus, it's a great way to polish away dull skin to keep the body not only acne-free and smooth, but prepped for any summer self-tanning products. 

    $18 at Butter & Me

Sharon Feiereisen is a freelance lifestyle writer. Her work has been published in Time Out, Newsday, The Knot, Teen Vogue, Business Insider, Real Simple and Hamptons Magazine among many other print and online outlets.

