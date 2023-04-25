Image: Ana do Amaral for Getty

New Baby And Toddler Products The Fashion And Celebrity Sets Are Loving

By Sharon Feiereisen

Everyone from Kate Middleton to Madonna, Kate Hudson and Chrissy Teigen are said to be fans of Dr. Harvey Karp, so you better believe all ears are listening when he launches new products as part of his growing Happiest Baby empire.

Ditto for Baby Einstein, a brand that counts Jennifer Garner as a fan (so much so that she’s even hosted events on behalf of the brand).

We take a deep dive into their latest launches and more as we look at the baby and toddler products generating the latest buzz.

    SNOObie is a white noise machine, night light and sleep trainer all in one developed by SNOO creator Dr. Harvey Karp. It's the perfect transition out of SNOO life or from day one if you're not using the SNOO. 

    Launched earlier this year, ezpz Tiny Pops are popsicle molds portion-sized at ½ oz and have a short, fat, round handle perfect for baby’s grasp. These are amazing for soothing teething babies with minimal mess compared to your standard pop mold (especially during molar time! They'll provide a few minutes of downtime from screaming...). 

    Children's furniture doesn't tend to blend in well, but that's not the case with the sleek Unilove Feed Me 3-in-1 Dining Booster Seat. It allows your toddler to be part of family meals without being an eye-sore aesthetically. 

    Ollyball is a "play-anywhere ball" - literally... it's designed to be thrown without breaking a thing thanks to a unique patented interior and kite-like outer material. Little surprise then it has become somewhat of a social media sensation with 100 million views on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, with over 500,000 comments.

    The Ollie World is known for their cult Ollie swaddle that, when backordered, creates a frenzy like you wouldn't believe (literally, there are dedicated Facebook groups to sourcing them). The Alphie Sleep Pouch is the long awaited followup for once baby graduates from swaddling. 

    Baby Einstein just launched Ocean Explorers, STEM focused  edutainment, in conjunction with a line of two dozen products for children, including toys and baby gear. From a floor seats to a sensory teether and musical plush toy, the new collection hits all the popular categories. 

    Dingle Dangle 3-in-1 Sensory Play Set is just what you need to sooth a screaming baby when they're in the stroller or on the changing table. It comes apart so it can be used a myriad of ways and encourages fun interactions in the process. 

    Chicco OneFit ClearTex All-in-One Convertible Car Seat will last from birth to booster, but despite that it's slim, space-saving and well priced compared to competitors like Nuna.

    Magic Years Plastic Finger Puppets are a fun, affordable find because they work just as well in and out of the water. Just remember to dry in a light airy location before stored if using for bath time.

Sharon Feiereisen
Sharon Feiereisen

Sharon Feiereisen is a freelance lifestyle writer. Her work has been published in Time Out, Newsday, The Knot, Teen Vogue, Business Insider, Real Simple and Hamptons Magazine among many other print and online outlets.

