New Baby And Toddler Products The Fashion And Celebrity Sets Are Loving

Everyone from Kate Middleton to Madonna, Kate Hudson and Chrissy Teigen are said to be fans of Dr. Harvey Karp, so you better believe all ears are listening when he launches new products as part of his growing Happiest Baby empire.

Ditto for Baby Einstein, a brand that counts Jennifer Garner as a fan (so much so that she’s even hosted events on behalf of the brand).

We take a deep dive into their latest launches and more as we look at the baby and toddler products generating the latest buzz.