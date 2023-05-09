Foodie Mother’s Day Gift Guide

By Sharon Feiereisen

Whether your mom loves to cook, brew or simply eat, we’ve rounded up some amazing foodie-minded gift ideas to treat her to this Mother’s Day.

Click through our slideshow for chocolates, coffee, candy and more.

  • Godiva

    Godiva

    You can never go wrong with Godiva and for Mother's Day the famed chocolate brand has launched a beautiful collection of tins and boxes perfectly themed for spring, including this floral box assortment of 36 truffles

  • Once Upon a Farm x Little Sleepies

    Once Upon a Farm x Little Sleepies

    Once Upon a Farm has teamed up with Little Sleepies for a beyond adorable collection of food-themed items including pajamas and loveys. 

  • illy Electric Milk Frother

    illy Electric Milk Frother

    Take Mom's coffee to the next level with this easy-to-use frother from illy. It can be used for both hot and cold milk–based beverages, including hot chocolate.

  • Saki Baristan Electric Gooseneck Kettle

    Saki Baristan Electric Gooseneck Kettle

    The Baristan Kettle is a smart solution for brewing coffee. You can precisely control the water temperature and there's a smart light ring that allows you to monitor the heating status from a distance, while the zero plastic interior supports a non-toxic lifestyle. The kettle's unrestricted flow design accommodates a variety of coffee brewing methods and the built-in brew stopwatch and 60-minute temperature hold function add an extra level of convenience. Truly a next level appliance!

  • The Wine Opener

    The Wine Opener

    Boldly named "The Wine Opener," this wine opener may well be the easiest wine opener we've ever used and it's especially fitting for Mother's Day since it can be personalized. 

  • Sockerbit Heart Tin With Assorted Candy

    Sockerbit Heart Tin With Assorted Candy

    Since 2010 Sockerbit has been selling quality candy with non-GMO ingredients that are free from high fructose corn syrup and trans fats and they have a number of gift options perfect for Mom, like this heart-shaped tin. 

Sharon Feiereisen
Sharon Feiereisen

Sharon Feiereisen is a freelance lifestyle writer. Her work has been published in Time Out, Newsday, The Knot, Teen Vogue, Business Insider, Real Simple and Hamptons Magazine among many other print and online outlets.

