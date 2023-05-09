Whether your mom loves to cook, brew or simply eat, we’ve rounded up some amazing foodie-minded gift ideas to treat her to this Mother’s Day.
Click through our slideshow for chocolates, coffee, candy and more.
Foodie Mother's Day Gift Guide
Godiva
You can never go wrong with Godiva and for Mother's Day the famed chocolate brand has launched a beautiful collection of tins and boxes perfectly themed for spring,
including this floral box assortment of 36 truffles.
Once Upon a Farm x Little Sleepies
Once Upon a Farm has teamed up with Little Sleepies for a
beyond adorable collection of food-themed items including pajamas and loveys.
illy Electric Milk Frother
Take Mom's coffee to the next level with
this easy-to-use frother from illy. It can be used for both hot and cold milk–based beverages, including hot chocolate.
Saki Baristan Electric Gooseneck Kettle
The Baristan Kettle is a smart solution for brewing coffee. You can precisely control the water temperature and there's a smart light ring that allows you to monitor the heating status from a distance, while the zero plastic interior supports a non-toxic lifestyle. The kettle's unrestricted flow design accommodates a variety of coffee brewing methods and the built-in brew stopwatch and 60-minute temperature hold function add an extra level of convenience. Truly a next level appliance!
The Wine Opener
Boldly named "
The Wine Opener," this wine opener may well be the easiest wine opener we've ever used and it's especially fitting for Mother's Day since it can be personalized.
Sockerbit Heart Tin With Assorted Candy
Since 2010
Sockerbit has been selling quality candy with non-GMO ingredients that are free from high fructose corn syrup and trans fats and they have a number of gift options perfect for Mom, like this heart-shaped tin.