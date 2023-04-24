The Best In Postpartum Fashion And Care

By Sharon Feiereisen

When I had my first child I was told to come with an empty suitcase for labor and delivery because hospitals have the “best” postpartum care products. Anyone who says that must not have used Fridamom products because they certainly weren’t amazing compared to those.

Despite a vacuum delivery with an episiotomy my recovery was quick – I was back to working out and “normal” life after about two weeks. I can say without a doubt that was in big part thanks to the Frida Postpartum kit (I ordered more of the ice pads) and Donut Cushion (I couldn’t sit without this pillow for two weeks – I literally didn’t leave the apartment without it). Having a freezer full of food that I prepped didn’t hurt either.

Lastly, having comfortable clothing that helped boost my confidence was also key to a swift recovery. It’s natural to feel better when we feel better about how we look, and that’s not always easy postpartum.

Click through the slideshow below for more on some of the best after care and fashion options to make the very difficult task of recovering, as easy as possible.

  • APL Women's TechLoom Zipline

    APL is the only brand that can make supportive sneakers that actually look as great as they feel. Their Techloom Zipline are amazing pre, during and post pregnancy for a cloud-like feel. 

  • Frida Mom Labor and Delivery + Postpartum Recovery Kit

    Everything you need to recover from delivery is included in this kit. I lived in the gown! Literally, I didn't take it off (or shower...eeck) for three days while I was in the hospital. I highly recommend ordering more of the ice pads. 

  • Frida Mom Perineal Comfort Donut Cushion

    If you have a vaginal birth you'll be sooo grateful to have this donut pillow on hand as it will be key to sitting without pain. 

  • Attn: Grace

    Attn: Grace makes disposable briefs and pads that will be with you from your heaviest bleeding down to the last trickles. All of their products are made without harsh chemicals (i.e. no chlorine bleach, dyes and artificial fragrances like you'll find in products from brands like Always, Depends and Poise). They're great to get in addition to the Frida kit mentioned in the previous slide. 

  • Seraphine Bold Stripe Boxy Fit Maternity to Nursing Top in Navy & White

    This sweater is stylish enough to wear even post nursing. 

  • Hatch The 24/7 Feeding Jumpsuit

    Not only can you easily nurse in this jumper, it has handy pockets. 

  • Seraphine Mama & Mini Set of Matching Blue Star Knitted Sweaters

    Seraphine is always coming out with cute new matching sets. I have one that says "Mama" that came with a baby sweater (size 0-6 months) that says "Mini" and I still wear the sweater almost two years after my son was born. 

  • Ingrid & Isabel Active Postpartum Legging With Compression

    Feel supported without feeling like a sausage in these postpartum leggings from Ingrid & Isabel.

  • Hatch The Hoodie Nursing Jumpsuit

    If you want to blend your daywear with your sleepwear (very helpful when baby won't actually let you snooze...), Hatch has you covered with this look. 

  • BLANQI Postpartum Support Skinny Jeans

    These jeans are made with a built-in support band and stretchy fabric, so even though they look slim and fitted, they're actually comfortable. 

Sharon Feiereisen
Sharon Feiereisen is a freelance lifestyle writer. Her work has been published in Time Out, Newsday, The Knot, Teen Vogue, Business Insider, Real Simple and Hamptons Magazine among many other print and online outlets.

