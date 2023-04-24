The Best In Postpartum Fashion And Care

When I had my first child I was told to come with an empty suitcase for labor and delivery because hospitals have the “best” postpartum care products. Anyone who says that must not have used Fridamom products because they certainly weren’t amazing compared to those.

Despite a vacuum delivery with an episiotomy my recovery was quick – I was back to working out and “normal” life after about two weeks. I can say without a doubt that was in big part thanks to the Frida Postpartum kit (I ordered more of the ice pads) and Donut Cushion (I couldn’t sit without this pillow for two weeks – I literally didn’t leave the apartment without it). Having a freezer full of food that I prepped didn’t hurt either.

Lastly, having comfortable clothing that helped boost my confidence was also key to a swift recovery. It’s natural to feel better when we feel better about how we look, and that’s not always easy postpartum.

Click through the slideshow below for more on some of the best after care and fashion options to make the very difficult task of recovering, as easy as possible.