Mother’s Day Beauty Gift Guide

By Sharon Feiereisen

As a mom I can honestly say that if there’s a beauty gift I’d want this Mother’s Day it’s, without a doubt, Botox at Dr. Dennis Gross’ office (truuuust me, they’re the best). Given that I’m pregnant, however, that’s not in the cards for now, but there are however plenty of other beauty options to treat yourself or a special Mom in your life to.

Whether you’re looking for a glow-up, better hair or anti-aging benefits, we’ve rounded up amazing beauty buys covering a range of different price points.

Mother's Day Beauty Gift Guide

  • Goldfaden MD Liquid Face Lift

    Goldfaden MD Liquid Face Lift

    This velvety serum is designed to lift with its crease relieving formulation that includes hyaluronic acid, organic red tea extra complex, seaweed extra and magnesium aluminum silicate, all of which work to make skin firmer.

    $68 at Goldfaden MD

  • Fekkai Shea Butter Collection

    Fekkai Shea Butter Collection

    Fekkai is synonymous with luxury haircare and a current standout is their Shea Butter Collection, which works particularly well for Moms with waves and curls looking for hydration. Now, just in time for Mother's Day, you can get the whole collection bundled with a discount.

    $75 at Fekkai

  • SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced

    SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced

    The next generation of A.G.E. interruption just launched with A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced. Backed by 15+ years of glycation expertise, it's already on its way to be a cult anti-aging product given how swiftly it works and how great it feels on skin.

    $185 at Skinceuticals

  • Stripes Dew As I Do

    Stripes Dew As I Do

    Created by Naomi Watts, this product is packed with a blend of vitamins B, C and E to help improve skin barrier function, even tone and gradually reduce the appearance of dark spots. The line itself was created to help normalize menopause and all that comes with the life stage making it just as good for Mom as for Grandma this Mother's Day. 

    $80 at Stripes

  • Glimmer Wish

    Glimmer Wish

    Glimmer Wish offers great and affordable beauty gifts for a new Mom. The haircare line is free of toxins and designed in super cute unicorn and mermaid packaging that she can share with her kiddo.

    Prices vary at Amazon

  • Brandefy

    Brandefy

    Brandefy focuses on helping shoppers find affordable alternatives to luxury beauty products. When those affordable alternatives don’t exist, they make them. Everything is clinically formulated and dermatologist recommended.

    Prices vary at Brandefy

Sharon Feiereisen
Sharon Feiereisen

Sharon Feiereisen is a freelance lifestyle writer. Her work has been published in Time Out, Newsday, The Knot, Teen Vogue, Business Insider, Real Simple and Hamptons Magazine among many other print and online outlets.

Share article

Trending

Related

X