Mother’s Day Beauty Gift Guide

As a mom I can honestly say that if there’s a beauty gift I’d want this Mother’s Day it’s, without a doubt, Botox at Dr. Dennis Gross’ office (truuuust me, they’re the best). Given that I’m pregnant, however, that’s not in the cards for now, but there are however plenty of other beauty options to treat yourself or a special Mom in your life to.

Whether you’re looking for a glow-up, better hair or anti-aging benefits, we’ve rounded up amazing beauty buys covering a range of different price points.