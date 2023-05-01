As a new mom to two under two I can safely say I know a thing or two about must-haves whether you’re a new mom for the first time, second time or beyond.
Mother’s Day is a great time to splurge on big ticket items like car seats or strollers and we’ve rounded up some of the best options – along with accessories and budget buys.
Click through the slideshow below for a look at new mom must-haves.
New Mom Mother's Day Gift Guide
Britax Advocate ClickTight Convertible Car Seat
I love this car seat. It was easy to install as opposed to pretty much every other car seat I've tested and it works for babies 5 to 65lbs - meaning you can use it from day one (it works both forward and back-facing) without having to worry about switching it at 6 months to a year. Plus, it's actually easy to adjust as your child grows and it comes in a number of colorways to suit a variety of tastes. It also stores super easily and conveniently for travel in the
Britax travel bag.
$399 at
Britax
BABYZEN YOYO2 Stroller
This is the ultimate travel stroller because not only does the BABYZEN YOYO2 Stroller fit overhead in an airplane, it can actually be pushed through an airplane aisle! Plus, it's convenient for those living in small spaces for an every day stroller as well.
$449 at
Amazon
Zoe The Twin+
While the BABYZEN YOYO2 may be the go-to top choice for one child, for two children there's no beating Zoe The Twin+. First off, it's the only twin travel stroller that can be gate checked with any airline - even American Airlines (notoriously awful when it comes to traveling with children). It's also easy to maneuver as it has one long handle (versus two small handles) and plenty of storage space. Plus, it folds in about five seconds.
$449 at
Zoe Baby
Bugaboo Fox 5
The just-launched Bugaboo Fox 5 is not only eye-catching given the wide variety of colors it comes in, it's super easy to maneuver even on tough NYC streets with its extra-large wheels and advanced suspension. Plus, parents can fold the stroller, adjust the handlebar or recline the seat with just one hand. It has a roomy, breezy bassinet and as children grow, the toddler seat canopy and footrest can be adjusted, extending by up to 10 cm/4 inches. It also has plenty of storage.
$1,299 at
Bugaboo
UPPAbaby Travel Bag
Whether or not you own an UPPAbaby stroller, their travel bag is a great buy - you can not only store many strollers from other brands in it (most brands don't make stroller bags!), but you can store a trike, a high chair and all kinds of other baby/toddler things you might be buying and traveling with. It's so easy to roll that no matter how heavy whatever you've packed is, traveling with this bag will be a breeze.
$199 at
Amazon
Unilove Feed Me 3-in-1 Dining Booster Seat
This 3-in-1 design from Unilove works from baby to toddler - but the real selling point is that it folds so it's a huge space saver. It's also considerably more aesthetic than competitors.
$109.99 at
Unilove
Who Will You Be?
It's never too early to read to your child and this is a beautiful book to kick off that habit.
$11.99 at
Amazon
My Dad Is a Tree
The best advice? While
everyone wants their baby's first word to be "mama," I suggest working on "dada" - it will come in handy when baby starts screaming in the middle of the night... trust me you'll want to hear "dada." Get things going with this read.
$18.99 at
Amazon
Load even more