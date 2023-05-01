New Mom Mother’s Day Gift Guide

By Sharon Feiereisen

As a new mom to two under two I can safely say I know a thing or two about must-haves whether you’re a new mom for the first time, second time or beyond.

Mother’s Day is a great time to splurge on big ticket items like car seats or strollers and we’ve rounded up some of the best options – along with accessories and budget buys.

Click through the slideshow below for a look at new mom must-haves.

New Mom Mother's Day Gift Guide

  • Britax Advocate ClickTight Convertible Car Seat

    Britax Advocate ClickTight Convertible Car Seat

    I love this car seat. It was easy to install as opposed to pretty much every other car seat I've tested and it works for babies 5 to 65lbs - meaning you can use it from day one (it works both forward and back-facing) without having to worry about switching it at 6 months to a year. Plus, it's actually easy to adjust as your child grows and it comes in a number of colorways to suit a variety of tastes. It also stores super easily and conveniently for travel in the Britax travel bag. 

    $399 at Britax

  • BABYZEN YOYO2 Stroller

    BABYZEN YOYO2 Stroller

    This is the ultimate travel stroller because not only does the BABYZEN YOYO2 Stroller fit overhead in an airplane, it can actually be pushed through an airplane aisle! Plus, it's convenient for those living in small spaces for an every day stroller as well. 

    $449 at Amazon

  • Zoe The Twin+

    Zoe The Twin+

    While the BABYZEN YOYO2  may be the go-to top choice for one child, for two children there's no beating Zoe The Twin+. First off, it's the only twin travel stroller that can be gate checked with any airline - even American Airlines (notoriously awful when it comes to traveling with children). It's also easy to maneuver as it has one long handle (versus two small handles) and plenty of storage space. Plus, it folds in about five seconds. 

    $449 at Zoe Baby

  • Bugaboo Fox 5

    Bugaboo Fox 5

    The just-launched Bugaboo Fox 5 is not only eye-catching given the wide variety of colors it comes in, it's super easy to maneuver even on tough NYC streets with its extra-large wheels and advanced suspension. Plus, parents can fold the stroller, adjust the handlebar or recline the seat with just one hand. It has a roomy, breezy bassinet and as children grow, the toddler seat canopy and footrest can be adjusted, extending by up to 10 cm/4 inches. It also has plenty of storage. 

    $1,299 at Bugaboo

  • UPPAbaby Travel Bag

    UPPAbaby Travel Bag

    Whether or not you own an UPPAbaby stroller, their travel bag is a great buy - you can not only store many strollers from other brands in it (most brands don't make stroller bags!), but you can store a trike, a high chair and all kinds of other baby/toddler things you might be buying and traveling with. It's so easy to roll that no matter how heavy whatever you've packed is, traveling with this bag will be a breeze. 

    $199 at Amazon

  • Unilove Feed Me 3-in-1 Dining Booster Seat

    Unilove Feed Me 3-in-1 Dining Booster Seat

    This 3-in-1 design from Unilove works from baby to toddler - but the real selling point is that it folds so it's a huge space saver. It's also considerably more aesthetic than competitors. 

    $109.99 at Unilove

  • Who Will You Be?

    Who Will You Be?

    It's never too early to read to your child and this is a beautiful book to kick off that habit. 

    $11.99 at Amazon

  • My Dad Is a Tree

    My Dad Is a Tree

    The best advice? While everyone wants their baby's first word to be "mama," I suggest working on "dada" - it will come in handy when baby starts screaming in the middle of the night... trust me you'll want to hear "dada." Get things going with this read.

    $18.99 at Amazon

Sharon Feiereisen
Sharon Feiereisen

Sharon Feiereisen is a freelance lifestyle writer. Her work has been published in Time Out, Newsday, The Knot, Teen Vogue, Business Insider, Real Simple and Hamptons Magazine among many other print and online outlets.

Share article

Trending

Related

X