Kid-Friendly Mother’s Day Gift Guide

By Sharon Feiereisen

So treat Mom to some free time and a fun item for her kids, so she can watch along as they independent play and make every day activities, like brushing teeth and bath time, just a little less stressful.

  • Andy & Evan

    Andy & Evan

    If you're looking for beautifully made clothing that's also easy-to-wear (as in get on and off your child's body because we all know how challenging that can be...), style and wash Andy & Evan will hit the mark. The New York-based brand has been around for almost 15 years and today makes designs in sizes newborn through seven for both boys and girls. Their current collection couldn't be more adorable!

  • Forence Eiseman

    Forence Eiseman

    Leave it to iconic brand Florence Eiseman to dazzle us with an impeccably crafted special occasion summer dress. With petal short sleeves, a Peter Pan white collar and cutouts, the details are exquisite but despite it all this perfect-for-summer dress actually washes well. 

  • Connectix Tiles

    Connectix Tiles

    If you can't give a mom the day off, she'll surely appreciate Connectix Tiles, which fosters independent and creative play in children as young as 18 months (even though it says for ages 3+). As children grow they'll use their imaginations to play with Connetix in new ways. Everything is made using non-toxic ABS plastic that is BPA, lead and Phthalate free

  • Play-Doh’s Create ‘N Go

    Play-Doh’s Create ‘N Go

    Play-Doh’s Create ‘N Go is a new, unique on-the-go toy, offering minimal cleanup and accessible sizing for all travel needs - it's the perfect option if you're traveling this Mother's Day and super affordable to boot. 

  • TOMY Toomies Peppa Pig Bath Toys

    TOMY Toomies Peppa Pig Bath Toys

    Make mom worry about one less thing - battle at bath time - with the help of TOMY Toomies Peppa Pig Bath Toys. These fun Peppa Pig figures come apart to reveal a pourer, sprinkler and a water-powered paddle to actually get kids excited about getting into the tub. In fact, now you might have an issue getting them out! A hack is allowing them to choose one figure to take with them once they come out. 

  • Playmobil 1.2.3 Aqua Water Wheel with Baby Shark

    Playmobil 1.2.3 Aqua Water Wheel with Baby Shark

    Another bath toy that will be popular in and out of the tub are the play sets from Playmobil, like this water wheel that's easy to pop on the side of the tub. Kids as young as 18 months will love playing with the little figurines (they're great when your kid won't get out of the tub as you can just let them take one of the small figures with them). 

  • The Keke Bag

    The Keke Bag

    The Keke Bag is another great option for anyone traveling this Mother's Day. It's a grab-and-go bag that engages children with educational and fun activities anywhere, anytime, all in one place.

  • Crest Advanced Kids' Fluoride Toothpaste

    Crest Advanced Kids' Fluoride Toothpaste

    Besides bath, brushing teeth is a major struggle for many parents, which is why we're loving Crest Advanced Kids' Fluoride Toothpaste which actually changes colors to engage and delight kids in this very important habit. 

  • Worthy Threads Ruffle Sleeve Dress In Veggies

    Worthy Threads Ruffle Sleeve Dress In Veggies

    Worthy Threads has fashion-forward, but wholly wearable styles that are comfortable enough for everyday wear but pulled together enough for special occasions. Case and point the Worthy Threads Ruffle Sleeve Dress In Veggies. 

Sharon Feiereisen is a freelance lifestyle writer. Her work has been published in Time Out, Newsday, The Knot, Teen Vogue, Business Insider, Real Simple and Hamptons Magazine among many other print and online outlets.

